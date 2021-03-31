First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 51,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,246,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 381,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $464.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

