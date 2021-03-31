First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,753. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.