First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. 51,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,800. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

