First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. 45,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,061. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.