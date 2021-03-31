First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 17,531 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $538,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $777,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 110,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.