First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.59.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.45. 20,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.12. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

