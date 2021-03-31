First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,253 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.83. 50,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

