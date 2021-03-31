First National Bank of Omaha Sells 15,740 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 100,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 26,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 371,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.