First National Bank of Omaha Sells 20,602 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.