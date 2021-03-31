First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,735 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,959,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $208.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

