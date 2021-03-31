First National Bank of Omaha Sells 5,873 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.01. 8,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average of $213.22. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $254.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

