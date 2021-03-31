First National Bank of Omaha Sells 619 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. 3M has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

