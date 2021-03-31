First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,335 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,836. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

