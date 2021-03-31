First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,696 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

FRC stock opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.