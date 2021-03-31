First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of First Republic Bank worth $193,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

FRC stock opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

