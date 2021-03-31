First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

