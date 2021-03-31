First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Trimmed by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 44,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

