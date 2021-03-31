First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FGM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 13,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.