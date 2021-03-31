First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 935.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.57% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

