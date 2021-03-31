First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $$27.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

