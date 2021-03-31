First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of FNK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,561. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.