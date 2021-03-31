First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

