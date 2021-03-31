Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) versus First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Head to Head Review

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.79 million 20.64 -$64.53 million N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.31 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.63

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund -1,496.80% -0.97% -0.93% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Volatility and Risk

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

