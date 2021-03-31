Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $87,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.30. 20,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

