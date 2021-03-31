Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Fiserv worth $193,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

