Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,647,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.35. 125,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,282. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

