Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $7,674,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Five9 by 55.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.73 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

