Fivebalance Price Up 40.8% This Week (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Fivebalance has a market cap of $92,531.36 and approximately $679.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,376.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Fivebalance Token Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 777,395,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,595,551 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

