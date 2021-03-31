Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.50 and last traded at $218.16. Approximately 19,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,223,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.46.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -496.57 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its 200-day moving average is $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

