Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

FGETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

