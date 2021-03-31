FLO Price Down 16% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. FLO has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $83,550.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

