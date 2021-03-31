Flow Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Flow has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $198.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $34.24 or 0.00057651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.