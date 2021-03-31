FlypMe Market Capitalization Achieves $517,575.50 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $517,575.50 and $1,565.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

