Footballcoin (XFC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Footballcoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005939 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01148229 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024755 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

