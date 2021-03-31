Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.76% from the company’s current price.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

