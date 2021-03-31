Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.71

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$54.59. Fortis shares last traded at C$54.53, with a volume of 1,089,512 shares changing hands.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

