Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 23,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,797 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,717,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,182,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

