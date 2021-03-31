Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of FOX worth $222,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

FOX stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

