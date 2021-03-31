Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 171,216 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 257,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

