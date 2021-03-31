Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 663,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,043. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

