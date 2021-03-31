Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 20.40% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FLHK opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

