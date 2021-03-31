Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 20.40% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FLHK stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

