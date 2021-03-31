Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 1.8%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.50 ($61.76) and last traded at €51.80 ($60.94). 241,049 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.90 ($59.88).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.18.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

