Freedom Acquisition I Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 7th (OTCMKTS:FACTU)

Freedom Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Freedom Acquisition I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Freedom Acquisition I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FACTU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

There is no company description available for Freedom Acquisition I Corp.

