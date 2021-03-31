freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Independent Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.53 ($25.32).

FNTN stock opened at €20.46 ($24.07) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.72.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

