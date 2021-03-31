Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

