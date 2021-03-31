Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 87.5% against the dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $70,557.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

