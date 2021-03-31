Frontier (FRONT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.84 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Frontier has a market cap of $106.62 million and $50.84 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.