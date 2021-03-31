FUD.finance Reaches Market Cap of $915,420.74 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $915,420.74 and $17,570.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $38.76 or 0.00065621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 516,667.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00317495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00815715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031158 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

