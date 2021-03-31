Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.29. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 248,896 shares.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

